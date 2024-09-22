Russell Ellington Langston Butler shares ‘Deep House for Lesbians’

We discovered Russell Ellington Langston Butler last year under their DJ Autoplay guise with the track More Femme, More Masc.

Their next project has just arrived on Bandcamp and it’s called Deep House for Lesbians. The album is comprised of five tracks, one of which is available now and the rest will be downloadable from 27th September.

Butler’s works includes making music, live performances and special archiving projects. In 2021 they worked as a featured artist digitally archiving records from the collection of legendary house DJ Frankie Knuckles as part of a project.

The artist has moved to New York after many years of being based in the Oakland area of the San Francisco Bay. They described themselves as “non-binary, queer, black, immigrant.”

The artist has explained the inspiration for the new collection of tunes.

“This release is a reflection of moments that I have experienced while DJing. There have been many times when I’ve been in a deep mode of concentration and felt an unbreakable connection to the music.

The music fills my muscles and joints, easing inflammation and allowing them to flow in concert. I’ll look up through the haze above the turntables and notice a small pocket of women and femmes, in sapphic, chaotic embrace.

“I referred to that most random but validating of occurrences as ‘deep house for lesbians.'” they explained.

If like the sounds made by Russell Ellington Langston Butler also check out their album Call Me G that came out last year.