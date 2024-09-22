Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Russell Ellington Langston Butler shares ‘Deep House for Lesbians’

News

We discovered Russell Ellington Langston Butler last year under their DJ Autoplay guise with the track More Femme, More Masc.

Their next project has just arrived on Bandcamp and it’s called Deep House for Lesbians. The album is comprised of five tracks, one of which is available now and the rest will be downloadable from 27th September.

- Advertisement -

Butler’s works includes making music, live performances and special archiving projects. In 2021 they worked as a featured artist digitally archiving records from the collection of legendary house DJ Frankie Knuckles as part of a project.

The artist has moved to New York after many years of being based in the Oakland area of the San Francisco Bay. They described themselves as “non-binary, queer, black, immigrant.”

The artist has explained the inspiration for the new collection of tunes.

“This release is a reflection of moments that I have experienced while DJing. There have been many times when I’ve been in a deep mode of concentration and felt an unbreakable connection to the music.

The music fills my muscles and joints, easing inflammation and allowing them to flow in concert. I’ll look up through the haze above the turntables and notice a small pocket of women and femmes, in sapphic, chaotic embrace.

“I referred to that most random but validating of occurrences as ‘deep house for lesbians.'” they explained.

If like the sounds made by Russell Ellington Langston Butler also check out their album Call Me G that came out last year.

Latest

News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
In this week’s edition we look at new music from Willie Nelson, Nelly Furtado, Caroline Kingsbury, Vlossoms and Faux Real.
News

UK gang convicted of robberies involving Grindr

0
Five men worked together to target people online and rob them.
Culture

Review | ‘Maria Montessori’ changed the world of education

0
Writer/director Léa Todorov captures the incredible obstacles and successes of a woman who revolutionised ideas about education at the beginning of the 20th century.
News

Kellie-Jay Keen assaulted with tomato soup at Sheffield rally

0
A man allegedly poured milk over the British provocateur.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
In this week’s edition we look at new music from Willie Nelson, Nelly Furtado, Caroline Kingsbury, Vlossoms and Faux Real.
News

UK gang convicted of robberies involving Grindr

0
Five men worked together to target people online and rob them.
Culture

Review | ‘Maria Montessori’ changed the world of education

0
Writer/director Léa Todorov captures the incredible obstacles and successes of a woman who revolutionised ideas about education at the beginning of the 20th century.
News

Kellie-Jay Keen assaulted with tomato soup at Sheffield rally

0
A man allegedly poured milk over the British provocateur.
Culture

Bibliophile | Kissing Girls on Shabbat

0
In her new book 'Kissing Girls on Shabbat: A Memoir' Dr Sara Glass tells her coming-of-age, awakening and survivor story.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
In this week’s edition we look at new music from Willie Nelson, Nelly Furtado, Caroline Kingsbury, Vlossoms and Faux Real.
Read more

UK gang convicted of robberies involving Grindr

Graeme Watson -
Five men worked together to target people online and rob them.
Read more

Review | ‘Maria Montessori’ changed the world of education

OUTinPerth -
Writer/director Léa Todorov captures the incredible obstacles and successes of a woman who revolutionised ideas about education at the beginning of the 20th century.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture