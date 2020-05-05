Ryan Murphy announces a new show for Leslie Jordan and Dylan McDermott

Prolific TV writer and producer Ryan Murphy has announced he’s working on yet another TV show – this one will star regular collaborator Dylan McDermott and Will and Grace star Leslie Jordan.

The show is still being written but it will feature Jordan as a “fabulously wealthy” character, while McDermott will portray a former masseur.

Murphy teased the concept for the new series on his Instagram account.

“So yes it’s TRUE I am writing a project for national treasures Leslie Jordan and Dylan McDermott to star in together,” Ryan said.

“Should it be a romance? A buddy comedy? A heist movie? All I know is Leslie is going to be fabulously wealthy in it, and Dylan will have a backstory as a former masseur.”

Murphy has been behind many television shows including Glee, Nip / Tuck, Scream Queens, Pose, American Horror Story, The Politician, 9-1-1, and its spin-off 9-1-1: Lonestar.

His most recent offering is Hollywood, a re-imagining of the Golden Days of Hollywood. It debuted on Netflix over the weekend. McDermott has appeared in several of his series including American Horror Story, Hollywood and The Politician.

OIP Staff

