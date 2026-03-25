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Sally Wainwright series ‘Riot Women’ finally reaches Australia

Culture

Acclaimed British series Riot Women is finally reaching Australian viewers. Created by Sally Wainwright, the writer of TV hits Scott & Bailey, Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, and Gentleman Jack, it tells the story of five women who create a punk rock band.

The series had it’s UK premiere in October last year, and will reach Australian audiences on Thursday 2nd April when it arrives in SBS and SBS On Demand.

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They’re women who’ve recently discovered the ‘joys’ (not) of being middle aged, menopausal and more or less invisible. And they want to shout about it.

Riot Women.

There’s a lot of familiar faces in the cast including Joanna Scanlan (The Larkins, No Offence, The Thick of It) as Beth, Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) as Kitty, Tamsin Greig (Black Books, Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma’s Not Normal) as Jess.

Plus Amelia Bullmore (Scott & Bailey, The Larkins) as Yvonne, with Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), and Macy-Jacob Seelochan (Shadow and Bone) as Nisha, Kam and Miranda, the band’s riotous backing singers.

Plus the cast also has Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment), Sue Johnston (The Royle Family), and Peter Davison (Doctor Who, All Creatures Great and Small).

The series was hugely popular in the UK and a second series is already in production.

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