Sandi Toksvig sets off on a new set of ‘Extraordinary Escapes’

British comedian Sandi Toksvig has returned with a new series of her popular show Extraordinary Escapes.



The series sees Toksvig explore the delights of the UK’s wildest, most remote and beautifully designed holiday digs, taking along a different guest for each adventure. The program has been applauded for giving space to some of Britian’s funniest and most interesting women.

The first series featured actors Alison Steadman, Jessica Hynes, comedian Sindhu Vee, and foodie Prue Leith.

For the second series the first guest for a weekend away in comedian Sarah Millican. The pair head to Devon where they set up camp in a sleek futuristic wooden clad house surrounded by forest.

They explore the countryside naming new foals, visit the seaside and a discover a fascinating house that has had a long history, and rediscover their inner child when they go exploring rock pools. They also take in a secluded retreat and experience gong therapy.

The series is filled with stunning landscapes, interesting tip-bits about history and nature, and on their travels the presenters meet an intriguing range of people, each an expert in their field.

Sandi Toksvig recently chatted to OUTinPerth about the series.

“What’s amazing about it is that we do go to some really nice places…I get to go with amazing people.” Toksvig said. “We’re just about to make a new series, so we’ll be off around the UK to places that most people in the UK won’t have heard of, and I get to go with funny women.”

Toksvig jokes that the idea that a travel show featuring only women is still considered a revolutionary idea in television.

“Well, this is so revolutionary, it’s a revolutionary idea – two women go traveling and don’t run out of things to say to each other. Who knew?” Toksvig joked.

Future episodes feature Sunetra Sarker, Sue Johnston, Sara Pascoe, Philippa Perry and Jenny Eclair. The premiere of the series has been delayed due to the coverage of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, look out for it on ABC iView.

Sandi Toksvig will be in Perth this November, Tickets to Sandi Toksvig Live are on sale now from bohmpresents.com



