‘Say Something’: Kylie Minogue’s new single is here

Kylie Minogue has just dropped the first single from her upcoming 15th studio release, DISCO.

Say Something offers a downtempo dream-pop anthem of love, teasing what’s to come on the full album this November.

Minogue announced that DISCO was on the way just yesterday, promising a return to pop after adopting a country sound on her last release Golden.

Speaking to CNBC earlier this year in a rare media appearance, Minogue said she was excited about the album’s direction.

“I don’t know quite what it is yet… but we feel like oh, that’s good, that’s good, this is the direction that we’re heading.”

DISCO is due for full release on November 6th.

