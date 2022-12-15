Scott-Patrick Mitchell’s ‘Clean’ nominated for Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards

Scott-Patrick Mitchell’s books Clean has been nominated for the 2023 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards.

The OUTinPerth contributor’s debut poetry collection has earned high praise since it was released by local publishing company Upswell earlier this year.

Clean is one of three books nominated in the poetry section of the awards alongside Simon Tedeschi’s Fugitive, which is also published by Upswell, and Gavin Yuan Gao’s At the Alter of Touch. The poetry section of the awards was judged by Eleanor Jackson, Maria Takolander and Adolfo Aranjuez.

The Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards were established in 1985 by Premier John Cain to mark the centenary of the births of Vance and Nettie Palmer and to honour and reward literary achievement by Australian writers.

Now in their 38th year, the Awards have received bipartisan support since their inception. In 2023, the Awards have a total prize pool of $267,000.

The winners of the main suite of awards – the prizes for Fiction, Non-Fiction, Poetry, Drama, Writing for Young Adults, and Indigenous Writing – each receive $25,000. The winners of the

six main suite categories go on to contest the overall Victorian Prize for Literature, worth an additional $100,000. This is the single most valuable literary award in the country.

The winners will be announced on Thursday 2nd February 2023.

