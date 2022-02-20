Seann Miley Moore hopes ‘My Body’ will take him to Eurovision

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Seann Miley Moore will be hoping his song My Body will impress the audience and the judges at Eurovision – Australia Decides.

The WAAPA graduate has been in his fair share of singing competitions, first getting attention on X Factor UK in 2015 and then having a run on The Voice – Australia in 2021.

Miley Moore is hoping his song will take him to Eurovision 2022 in Turin as Australia’s representative. The song fits a well trodden Eurovision formula starting off as a quiet ballad but quickly building into a electro-dance power anthem.

Speaking to YouTube channel AussieVision, Sean Miley Moore said he lived the song because it was about empowerment.

“This song is the ultimate pride, the ultimate empowerment, being comfortable in the beautiful body you’re in, being bold and brave, and going for gold, honey.” Miley Moore said.

The song was submitted by writing team No Frills, who submitted it through the SBS portal for the competition.

Seann Miley Moore described the songs sound as an anthem filled with opulent, beautiful and inspiring chords with a mix of eurotrash dance notes.

Take a listen to the tune?

Eurovision – Australia Decides will air on SBS on Saturday 26 February, 7.30pm AEST

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.