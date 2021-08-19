Seann Miley Moore stuns the coaches on ‘The Voice – Australia’

Singer Seann Miley Moore has stunned the judges on The Voice – Australia with a beautiful rendition of The Prayer.

He took the stage dressed in a white suit, a long flowing bandana and high heels. The appreciation he got from the coaches was all based on his vocal ability though, because they can’t see him until they press their buzzers.

Australians are loving the new series which has switched from Channel Nine to its new home on Network Seven. Guy Sebastian is the only coach retained for the new series, he’s joined by a returning Keith Urban, and Jessica Mauboy and Rita Ora.

Take a look at Sean Miley Moore’s performance.

The LGBTIQA+ advocate has previously appeared on X-Factor in the UK in 2015, which coach Rita Ora recognised him from.

Rita and Seann didn’t get to work together back then, and he wasn’t able to select Rita this time either because Jessica Mauboy blocked her from pitching.

It’s a move that payed off though, because Seann chose to be on Jessica’s team.

While he’s now based on the east coast, and spent years living overseas, Seann Miley Moore has a connection to Perth – he is a graduate of The West Australian Academy of Performing Arts at Edith Cowan University.

His choice of song has a history in singing competitions too, Anthony Callea delivered a memorable performance of the The Prayer when he was on Australian Idol.

The tune was first performed by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli and was from the animated film Quest for Camelot. Over the years it’s been performed by Josh Groban, Tina Arena, and Anthony Callea.

The Voice Australia returns on Sunday.

OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson is an employee of Edith Cowan University.

