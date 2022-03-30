Concetta Fierravanti-Wells unleashes on PM Scott Morrison

Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells says Scott Morrison is not fit to be Prime Minister describing him a backstabber, autocrat and bully, who has no moral compass or conscience.

The Liberal senator made her claims in parliament on Tuesday night. On the weekend Senator Fierravanti-Wells was bumped down the party’s senate ticket to the unwinnable fourth spot, effectively ending her political career.

In her speech to the senate Fierravanti-Wells acknowledged her time in the senate would end shortly, but before she left she wanted to put her thoughts about the PM on the public record.

“He is adept at running with the foxes and hunting with the hounds, lacking a moral compass and having no conscience. His actions conflict with his portrayal as a man of faith. He has used his so-called faith as a marketing advantage.” Senator Fierravanti-Wells said.

Listing a series of backroom deals and alleging unethical behaviour by the Prime Minister and senior NSW Minister Alex Hawke, Fierravanti-Wells said the PM had lost the support of party members.

“I have received hundreds, if not thousands, of emails outlining their disgust. They have lost faith in the party. They want to leave. They don’t like Morrison and they don’t trust him. They continue to despair at our prospects at the next federal election, and they blame Morrison for this.

“Our members do not want to help in the upcoming election. By now you might be getting the picture that Morrison is not interested in rules-based order. It is his way or the highway — an autocrat and a bully who has no moral compass.”

The senator said there had clearly been deals made between the Prime Minister and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to ensure that the Prime Minister would get to have his “Captain’s pick” of candidates in NSW.

“In my public life I have met ruthless people. Morrison tops the list, followed closely by Hawke. Morrison is not fit to be prime minister and Hawke certainly is not fit to be a minister.” the senator said concluding her 10 minute tirade against the Prime Minister.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said it was extraordinary that members of the Prime Minister’s own team were describing him as being unfit for his role.

“It’s extraordinary that a sitting, serving senator, who’s been a former minister, who has served alongside in the ministry with Scott Morrison, says that he is unfit to be Prime Minister,” Mr Albanese said.

“I think those comments do say a lot, and the Prime Minister, who has been quick to talk about the need for reviews and the need for inquiries, I await his response.”

The Prime Minister has responded, brushing off the senator’s comments saying he understood she was disappointed with the outcome of the preselection process.

“I know Connie is disappointed, having lost the preselection of some 500 members on the weekend,” the Prime Minister said this morning on the ABC’s AM program. The PM said he had supported the senator in the past.

OIP Staff

