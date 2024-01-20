Sensational! History of House brings the party vibes to Fringe World

History of House | The Rechabite | Until 28th January | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Australian DJ and musician Groover Terminator has teamed up with the Soweto Gospel Choir to create a show that is a non-stop party from start to finish.

History of House is a celebration of house music, from it’s early underground sounds from Chicago to the acid raves of the second summer of love, it takes in the precursors of disco, funk and soul and travels on though to the chart topping hits of the 90s.

From the moment this group of 16 powerhouse vocalists took to the stage the crowd filled the dance floor and joined in singing the songs of Robin S, Black Box, Rozalla, Doctor Alban and many others.

The singers voices are incredible, but what makes the show so special is their interactions with the crowd, dance moves and overall party vibe. From the moment the show begins until the final notes are sung it’s just a continuous party vibe.

While the choir works through a huge number of hits, with each vocalist taking the lead on a tune, they also includes quite a few underground hits that will make any house music aficionado fully satisfied. Groover Terminator skillfully works in many samples, mashes sounds together, and scatters disco magic across the set.

A highlight is their version of Inner City’s Good Life, now dubbed Impilo Emnandi it transforms the legendary number into a cross-cultural mash-up filled with African beats and vocals. Their recording of the song has recently been released, and their version of Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good) will be out soon too.

This is the party everyone is already talking about, and you don’t want to miss you chance to be on the guest list.

See History of House until 28th of January. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

