‘Sex Education’ returns for a second season with a gay love triangle

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of their hit show Sex Education.

The clip shows a glimpse of what’s in store for our characters including what looks like a big love triangle plot line for Eric (Ncuti Gatwa).

Last season Eric connected with bad boy bully Adam (Connor Swindells), but at the end of the season he left the school to head off to a strict military academy. On to the scene comes an attractive new French student.

Plus Otis has a new developing relationship, Maeve is back, and Jean’s relationship with Jakob is heating up, and there’s a Chlamydia breakout at the school.

The show returns on 17th January, check out the trailer.

OIP Staff