‘Sex Education’ star Ncuti Gatwa to take on Doctor Who role

The BBC have confirmed that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will take on the role of the Doctor in it’s iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who.

Gatwa will replace Jodie Whittaker who has played the role for the last four years. While Whittaker was the first woman to play the role, Gatwa will be the first person of colour to play the adventurous Time Lord.

The actor best known for his award winning performance as queer student Eric Effiong in three series of the Netflix series Sex Education. In that show he plays a teenager trying to balance study, living out and proud, being a good friends and his cultural background.

Speaking of his new role, Ncuti said he was honoured to be stepping onboard the Tardis.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.

“Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Jodie Whittaker’s final outing in the role will air later this year, and coincide with the centenary celebrations of the BBC. For the next phase of the series producer and writer Russel T Davies is returning to helm the show.

Davies previously relaunched the series in 2005. He brought the series back to life after it has spent 16 years off air, and stayed with the show for it’s first five years of renewed production.

His credits include a string of successes including Queer as Folk, Cucumber and Banana, A Very English Scandal, Years and Years and the highly acclaimed It’s a Sin.

Davies shared his excitement about the decision to cast Ncuti Gatwa in the role.

“The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

There’s always hug speculation on who will be the next actor to take on the role of the time traveler who can renew his body through a process of regeneration. Hugh Grant, Kris Marshall, pretty much the entire cast of It’s a Sin, Michael Sheen, Michaela Coel, Ben Wishaw and many others had been tipped for the part.

The long-running series made it’s debut in 1963 and ran through to the late 1980’s before being axed. During it’s first run William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy all played the title role.

In the 1990’s attempts were made to revive the series via a US made TV movie, where Paul McGann took over the part. When Davies brought the show back in 2005 Christopher Eccleston played the role, followed by David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and then Jodie Whittaker.

Gatwa’s fans were alerted to his casting in the role when he posted emojis of two hearts, a plus sign and a blue box to his Instagram account. The character of the doctor, who is an alien, has two hearts, and his time machine is stuck in the shape of a blue British Police Box from the 1960’s.

