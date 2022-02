Sheldon Riley heads to Eurovision with ‘Not the Same’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Sheldon Riley is heading to Turin Italy to represent Australia at Eurovision 2022, the singer won Eurovision – Australia Decides on Saturday night with his powerful song about discrimination and exclusion.

Riley was one of eleven Australian performers competing for the privilege to be Australia’s entrant, he scored highly with both the industry judges and the public.

More to come….

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to ourĀ GoFundMe campaign.