Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Shock move: Senator Dorinda Cox quits the Greens to join Labor

News

The Western Australian Greens senator Dorinda Cox has quit the party and joined the Labor party, boosting Anthony Albanese’s numbers in the senate.

The senator appeared alongside the Prime Minister in Perth today and announced she was switching parties, saying her views were more closely aligned with Labor’s that The Greens.

- Advertisement -

Cox joined the senate in 2021 filling a casual vacancy caused by the retirement of Senator Rachel Siewert. She was The Greens lead senate candidate at the 2022 election winning the seat in her own right.

Cox is a Yamatji-Noongar woman who served as a police officer before moving into politics.

Just a few weeks ago she unsuccessfully ran to be The Greens Deputy leader, and has been a vocal critic of Labor’s approval of an extension of Woodside’s gas operations on the North West Shelf.

Speaking to the media on Monday Cox said she’d felt very welcomed by the Labor team.

“During some deep reflection, what my values represent as a First Nations woman, as a proud West Australian, what it is that I would like to achieve in my political life and what you can’t do from the crossbench is make change,” she said.

“Alongside the wonderful team that the prime minister has, you are able to make change, you are able to do the things that raise up and represent the voice of Western Australia and Canberra, and that’s what they elected me to do.” she said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Senator Cox wanted to be making a difference.

“She wants to be part of a team that is delivering progress for this country by being part of a government that can make decisions to make a difference,” Albanese said.

Greens leader Larissa Walters only found out about the defection 90 minutes before it was publicly announced and has described it as “disappointing”.

Latest

News

News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

0
Think you’ve been paying attention to the headlines? It’s...
News

World Boxing says Imane Khelif cannot compete without gender testing

0
The governing bodies new policy requires all athletes to be tested to prove they are women at a chromosomal level.
News

Study shows gay, lesbian and bisexual people feel more accepted in the USA

0
The same could not be said for people who are transgender or non-binary.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week there's new music from Betty Who, Conan Gray, Young Franco teams up with Master Peace and BCBC, Michael Clifford works with Waterparks, plus Wet Leg.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

0
Think you’ve been paying attention to the headlines? It’s...
News

World Boxing says Imane Khelif cannot compete without gender testing

0
The governing bodies new policy requires all athletes to be tested to prove they are women at a chromosomal level.
News

Study shows gay, lesbian and bisexual people feel more accepted in the USA

0
The same could not be said for people who are transgender or non-binary.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week there's new music from Betty Who, Conan Gray, Young Franco teams up with Master Peace and BCBC, Michael Clifford works with Waterparks, plus Wet Leg.
History

On This Gay Day | Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach in Ireland

0
Leo Varadkar became the fourth gay head of government...

News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

OUTinPerth -
Think you’ve been paying attention to the headlines? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test! Each week, we round up key events,...
Read more

World Boxing says Imane Khelif cannot compete without gender testing

OUTinPerth -
The governing bodies new policy requires all athletes to be tested to prove they are women at a chromosomal level.
Read more

Study shows gay, lesbian and bisexual people feel more accepted in the USA

OUTinPerth -
The same could not be said for people who are transgender or non-binary.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture