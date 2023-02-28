Shygirl and Tinashe ascend to ‘Heaven’ on new collaboration

Experimental pop artist Shygirl today announces a deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed debut album Nymph, titled Nymph_o, due April 14th.

Alongside the announcement, Shygirl drops the first taste of what Nymph_o has in store with a new version of her track Heaven featuring Tinashe.

The song sees the two artists weave together for an ethereal and dreamy remix that showcases their vocals. The accompanying video, directed by Actual Objects, is a surreal representation of the song’s otherworldly and utopian atmosphere.

The track follows Shygirl’s collaboration with Sega Bodega and Björk for a remix of Björk’s Ovule. Björk is also featured on Shygirl’s deluxe album in addition to Arca, Erika de Casier, Eartheater and more. Full tracklisting can be found below and the deluxe album will be available on vinyl and CD as well.

Shygirl’s debut album Nymph was praised for its intimacy and emotional depth and Nymph_o promises to take things to the next level.

Heaven is out now.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.