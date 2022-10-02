Shygirl drops new single ‘Shlut’ alongside debut album ‘Nymph’

Experimental artist Shygirl has just released her debut album, along with the sensual new single Shlut.

The album, Nymph, brings together her hit singles Nike, Coochie (a bedtime story), Firefly and Come For Me, the last of which was produced by Venezuelan hyperpop star Arca.

Along with Arca, Shygirl also collaborated with artists Sega Bodega, Mura Masa and Karma Kid, as well as producers BloodPop, Danny L Harle, Noah Goldstein and Kingdom.

With Shlut, the Diana Kunst-directed video presents Shygirl’s most intimate offering to date, shot on location in Sweden.

Shlut and the debut album Nymph are available now.

