Singer and actor Johnny Ruffo dies aged 35

Perth based actor and singer Johnny Ruffo has died aged 35.
The Home and Away actor had battled brain cancer for many years, and this morning his family announced his passing on his Instagram channel.
“It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny,” the statement read.
“Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses & doctors.
“He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.
“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives.”