‘Snatch Game’ touring Australia with drag favourites

Culture

Rhys Nicholson will be touring around Australia this June and July hosting a stage version of the Snatch Game from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

There’s a line up of great comedic drag talent in the show too.

The Vivienne will appear as Donald Trump, Baga Chipz will take on Margaret Thatcher, BenDeLaCreme will be Dame Magie Smith, Kennedy Davenport will be Little Richard, Perth’s own Hannah Conda will portray Liza Minnelli, and Ashley Madison will be Jesus.

There’ll be some extra contestants at each stop on the tour too. It promises to be a big night of fun with an opening drag number from all the queens, followed by everyone’s favourite game – The Snatch Game.

Fans can also sign up for a VIP package that includes meet and greets with the stars of the show.

The tour will kick off in Hobart on Wednesday 26th June with a show at the Theatre Royal before travelling to Adelaide on Friday 28th June for a stop at the Woodville Town Hall.

On Saturday 29th June the show will be at Sydney’s Darling Harbour Theatre, before heading to Newcastle the following day. Canberra’s turn is on Wednesday 3rd July with a show at the Canberra Theatre, Brisbane has locked in Thursday 4th of July at the Brisbane City Hall, and Melbourne’s turn in will on Friday 5th July with a show at the Plenary Theatre.

Perth will be the final stop of the tour of Australia with a show at the Riverside Theatre on Saturday 6th July.

Get all the details at In the Dark

ILGA World report highlights global opposition to LGBTI+ rights

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The Laws of Us report documents legal developments across the 193 UN member states that have affected our communities between January 2023 and April 2024.
Read more

‘Ladies in Black’ takes us back to a different time in Australia

Graeme Watson -
It's the second screen adaptation of Madeliine St John's novel.
Read more

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause joins ‘Neighbours’

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Real estate reality star and LGBTIQA+ advocate Chrishell Stause is making an appearance on Ramsay Street later this year. Chrishell made her name on Netflix's...
Read more
OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture