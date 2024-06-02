‘Snatch Game’ touring Australia with drag favourites

Rhys Nicholson will be touring around Australia this June and July hosting a stage version of the Snatch Game from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

There’s a line up of great comedic drag talent in the show too.

The Vivienne will appear as Donald Trump, Baga Chipz will take on Margaret Thatcher, BenDeLaCreme will be Dame Magie Smith, Kennedy Davenport will be Little Richard, Perth’s own Hannah Conda will portray Liza Minnelli, and Ashley Madison will be Jesus.

There’ll be some extra contestants at each stop on the tour too. It promises to be a big night of fun with an opening drag number from all the queens, followed by everyone’s favourite game – The Snatch Game.

Fans can also sign up for a VIP package that includes meet and greets with the stars of the show.

The tour will kick off in Hobart on Wednesday 26th June with a show at the Theatre Royal before travelling to Adelaide on Friday 28th June for a stop at the Woodville Town Hall.

On Saturday 29th June the show will be at Sydney’s Darling Harbour Theatre, before heading to Newcastle the following day. Canberra’s turn is on Wednesday 3rd July with a show at the Canberra Theatre, Brisbane has locked in Thursday 4th of July at the Brisbane City Hall, and Melbourne’s turn in will on Friday 5th July with a show at the Plenary Theatre.

Perth will be the final stop of the tour of Australia with a show at the Riverside Theatre on Saturday 6th July.

Get all the details at In the Dark