SOFI TUKKER team up with fans for ‘House Arrest’ music video

Following on from the success of their accidental isolation-anthem House Arrest, US duo SOFI TUKKER have shared the eagerly anticipated music video, featuring a legion of fans from across the globe.

Filmed in lockdown over more than 118 days, the video for House Arrest is an accumulation of videos sent in from fans trapped inside their homes; from Canada to Spain to Australia, each video shows how individuals have been coping indoors.

Since COVID-19 officially took over the world, decimating the global music industry at the same time, artists across the world were forced to find new ways of reaching fans. For SOFI TUKKER, this meant kickstarting a daily live-streamed DJ performance everyday at 1:00pm from lockdown in their home in Miami.

Broadcasting on their Instagram, Facebook, and Twitch channels, the live DJ sets have been another way to stay connected with their community of fans around the world; it was also the inspiration the duo needed to form their new music video.

“Over the past 118 days, a community has built around our daily DJ sets. The dedication and love that people are sharing with each other in this really unprecedented time in history has been blowing our minds. It’s become a place that a lot of people, including ourselves, rely on to get through the uncertainty of it all. They call themselves the freak fam and we directed this video together,” the duo said.

In addition, SOFI TUKKER shares three remixes of their single Good Time Girl feat. Charlie Barker. Originally released on their debut 2018 album Treehouse, icy house tune found a second life when it was chosen as the official theme song of HBO’s The New Pope starring Jude Law and John Malkovich. Since then, Good Time Girl has been lighting up Shazam and iTunes charts across the globe, garnering over 10 million streams.

Leading the remixes is Italian producer/DJ Benny Benassi and BB team’s bass heavy rework. The speaker-filling flip is guttural, passing through an industrial house lens, while still letting SOFI TUKKER’s singer/guitarist Sophie Hawley-Weld’s guitar licks have their moment to shine.

“The original was a banger,” Benassi says of Good Time Girl. “I just felt the need to make it slightly more aggressive to get a club version. I had a great time working on the bass and the drum set with my team. I love the track and above all, I love SOFI TUKKER. I somehow feel like I’m their older brother.”

“Benny Benassi is one of our favorite humans in the world,” SOFI TUKKER add.

“He made this song better than it was before, just like he leaves every room he enters – better than it was before. Lol, but seriously.”

Source: Media release

