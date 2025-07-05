Barn Dance is heading to a Gold Rush

Vic Park Pride have announced their popular Barn Dance will be returning to City Farm on Saturday 30th August and this year the theme is Gold Rush.

Ticket to the hugely popular event go on sale on Saturday 5th July and are sure to be snapped up quickly. You’ll probably have to move faster than people heading to the Goldfields in the 1800s.

This year’s they’ve added an extra event that will be held on the Friday evening.

Get ready to have a blast as the Mucky Duck Bush Band takes the stage!



Back for its seventh year, the annual Barn Dance community extravaganza is a fixture on the LGBTIQA+ events calendar. Featuring the famous Mucky Duck Bush Band, BarbieQ, DJ H.Sailor and other special guests.



Please don’t worry if you’ve forgotten the moves to Heel and Toe or Strip the Willow from those awkward school dance classes as The Mucky Duck Bush Band has got your back; and when you need a break from shaking it all about and clicking the shears, there is plenty of space to grab a bite to eat, drink and have a yarn.

Don’t forget to dress your best, as there will be prizes for the most stylish attendees. Our favourite from 2024 was the man dressed as a cow.

The annual fundraiser for Vic Park Pride helps the organisation to continue supporting the queer community, as well as other local charities.

On the Friday night there’s new event Honky Tonk Friday. It’ll feature bootcotting lessons and live music from the Monty Cotton Trio.

Move fast to get tickets.