Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces Australian tour

Culture

Pop favourite Sophie Ellis-Bextor is heading back down under, announcing an Australian tour for 2026.

The British singer has just released her fabulous new album Perimenopop which has been getting repetitive spins from the OUTinPerth crew.

The tour will take in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and finally a Perth show at The Ice Cream Factory.

The tour will take in Forum in Melbourne on 6th February, and head to Sydney’s Roundhouse the next day. On Tuesday 10th February she’ll play The Tivoli in Brisbane before a final show at Ice Cream Factory in Perth on Thursday 12th February.

General tickets will go on sale Thursday 18th September at 10am.

One of the biggest British pop artists to emerge from the 2000s, Sophie Ellis-Bextor established herself as a pop diva with smash-hits like Murder On The Dancefloor, Get Over You and Take Me Home. Spanning across seven studio albums, her discography transcends layers of genres from dance-pop and folk to prog-rock and orchestral pop.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s new album Perimenopop is a solid return to the pop realm. Released last Friday, the album is packed with pop goodness.

