Sophie Monk releases new single with a very different sound

Sophie Monk has returned to make music with fabulous new single that has a very different sound to her previous releases.

The singer who rose to fame in pop band Bardot, before moving on to a solo career filled with pop bangers, has not been making music for many years and has focused on a career in radio and reality TV.

Last year she surprised everyone by taking part in the TV series The Masked Singer and it seems that reignited her passion for making music. Nice To Meet You was co-written by Monk during her time in Melbourne whilst performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ with co-writers Gary Pinto, Brad Pinto and Thomas Tan.

The song is a jazz tinged bluesy number with Monk inhabiting the part of a nightclub vamp.

“It’s taken me years to be ready to release a song and this happened so organically for me, I felt like the time was right. People know me originally as a singer in Australia so it’s nice to be going back to my number 1 love” Monk said of her return to music.

Rather than sign with a major label the song is being released independently via Ditto Music.

“For the first time in my musical career, I feel like I am in complete control and I’m just excited by the opportunity to be able to do this. I hope everyone enjoys the track it as much as I did recording it”. Sophie Monk said.

Take a look at the video for Nice to Meet You.

OIP Staff

