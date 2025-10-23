Soul legend Patti LaBelle to tour Australia

The legendary Ms Patti LaBelle will tour Australia and New Zealand in January 2026.

Widely celebrated as the Godmother of Soul, LaBelle will bring her powerhouse vocals and timeless elegance to audiences across the country, marking an extraordinary celebration of her 80th birthday and 65 years in entertainment. The tour has been named the 8065 Tour in honour of the two anniversaries.

Fans can expect an unforgettable evening of music that spans decades of hits—from her early days with The Bluebelles to her iconic solo career – with hits such as Lady Marmalade, On My Own, If Only You Knew and more.

Tickets are on presale Tuesday 28 October from 11am local time, with general sales beginning Thursday 30 October, from 11am local time.

The tour will begin in Perth on 20th January with a show at the Riverside Theatre, it will then head to Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Thursday 22nd January, Adelaide’s AEC Theatre on Saturday 24th January, Sydney follows on Sunday 25th January for a show at the Sydney Event Centre, and then LaBelle will head to Queensland for a show on Wednesday 28th January at The Star on the Gold Coast.

Patti LaBelle will then head to New Zealand for a single date at The Civic in Auckland on Friday 30th January.

One of music’s biggest voices, Patti LaBelle’s career has spanned the decades traversing soul, rock, dico, new wave and gospel.

She began her career in the early 1960’s as the lead singer of Patti LaBelle and The Bluebells. The other members of the band were Cindy Birdsong, Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash. The trio scored their first hit in with I Sold My Heart to the Junkman.

In 1967 Birdsong decamped to join The Supremes, and the band changed their name, becoming LaBelle. They scored their biggest success in 1974 with their album Nightbirds, which contained the massive hit Lady Marmalade.

Patti La Bell’s solo career continued to spawn hits in the 1980’s with songs including Stir It Up, New Attitude and the ballad One My Own. Patti LaBelle’s 1989 song If You Asked Me was later a bit for Celine Dion.

The singer has continued to release albums and tour the world, but she’s also remembered for an embarrassing performance in the 1996 when her background singers went missing.

“Where my background singers” LaBelle was left calling out when she suddenly found herself on stage alone and searching for the cue cards with the words to the song This Christmas. The clip has become an internet meme.