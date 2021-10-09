On This Gay Day: Nona Hendryx was born in 1944

Musician Nona Hendryx rose to fame as a member of LaBelle

Musician Nona Hendryx was born on this day in 1944. Hailing from New Jersey she teamed up with friend Sarah Dash alongside Patricia Holte and Sundray Tucker to form the girl group The Ordettes.

When Tucker left the group, she was replaced by Cindy Birdsong and they renamed themselves The Bluebelles. Holte later changed her name to Patti LaBelle, and band morphed into Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, scoring their first hit with I Sold My Heart to the Junkman.

In 1967 Birdsong decamped to join The Supremes, and the band changed their name once more, becoming LaBelle. The idea to change the band’s name came from English talent manager Vicki Wickham.

The band worked hard until their scored their biggest success in 1974 with their album Nightbirds, which contained the massive hit Lady Marmalade. With Hendryx becoming the main songwriter for the group they continued scoring hits in the 1970s.

When the group split in the late 1970’s Hendryx launched a solo career releasing many albums in different music genres. She also contributed backing vocals to Talking Heads and wrote songs for other artists including Dusty Springfield.

In 1986 Hendryx was one of the artists featured on the anti-apartheid single Sun City, appearing alongside Bruce Springsteen, Bono, Lou Reed and many others.

The following year Hendryx enjoyed her biggest commercial success as a solo artist with the single Why Should I Try. Her album Female Trouble included collaborations with Mavis Staples, Peter Gabriel, Prince, George Clinton, and Dan Hartman.

Nona Hendryx has been an outspoken voice for the LGBTIQA+ communities and discussed being bisexual in a groundbreaking interview with The Advocate magazine in 2001. Her longtime partner is manager Vicki Wickham, the couple have been together for over 50 years.

OIP Staff

