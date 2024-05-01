Search
Spanish Film Festival teases biggest line-up ever

Culture

The HSBC Spanish Film Festival is back this June and July with their largest selection of films to date.

The festival will return from 13 June to 7 July, with screenings of Spanish and Latin American films across Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX Fremantle.

The team have offered a taste of six films that will appear on this year’s program, ahead of the full announcement later this month.

The 2024 Special Presentation is a collection of films following the theme of ‘Female Liberation, Sexuality and Empowerment’.

This includes Isabel Coixet’s striking drama Un Amor and Vera and the Pleasure of Others (pictured above), a coming-of-age comedy that follows the titular Vera as she juggles school, volleyball and voyeurism.

Upon Open Sky

At the heart of this year’s program is The Teacher Who Promised The Sea, the winner of the Gaudi Awards’ 2024 audience prize.

The film tells the story of Antoni Banaiges, a teacher who brought progressive methods to a small village in 1930s Burgos.

Other films include the surprising drama Jokes and Cigarettes, Mexican revenge thriller Upon Open Sky and the powerful story of a young woman’s path to change her fate, A Ravaging Wind.

The full program will be announced in mid-May. Stay tuned to spanishfilmfestival.com for more.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

