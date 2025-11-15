Split Enz reform for the first time in 20 years

New Zealand band Split Enz are reforming for the first time in over 20 years and will be heading off on a tour in 2026.

Tickets for their Perth show at RAC Arena will go on sale on Monday 17th November, with the show taking place on Friday 22nd May 2026.

The tour will feature Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie plus Matt Eccles on drums and James Milne on bass.

The band had huge success in the 1980s and our remembered for their bold outfits, distinctive haircuts and make-up, but overwhelmingly for the succession of hit songs they created.

The band formed in 1972, but it would be a few years before the found success. After a move to London in the mid 70’s they worked with Roxy Music member Phil Manzanera.

Their breakthrough success came in 1978 with the song I See Red which featured on their third album Frenzy. It saw the band embrace a more pop sound, and the album also included the songs Stuff and Nonsense, and She Got Body She Got Soul – which was later a hit for Jo Kennedy.

In 1980 the band had further success with their True Colours album, it’s lead single I Got You was a number one hit.

The band would end up releases nine albums during their career before calling it quits in 1984. Among their much loved songs are I hope I Never, One Step Ahead, History Never Repeats, Dirty Creature, Six Months in a Leaky Boat, Message to My Girl, and Strait Old Line.

While Tim Finn went on to a huge solo career, and brother Neil launched the hugely popular Crowded House as well as having his own solo success, the band have reunited many times over the decades.

General on sale begins at 12pm AWST on Monday 17th November 2025 via Ticketek.