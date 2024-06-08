Stephen Daisley wins WA Premier’s Book of the Year

Author Stephen Daisley has won the WA Premier’s Book of the Year for his novel A Better Place. The award one of many given out on Friday nights at a gala ceremony held at the State Library.

Alongside the prestigious Book of the Year, which comes with a $15,000 prize, awards were given for emerging authors, children’s authors, unpublished manuscripts, as well as two new inductees to the WA Writer’s Hall of Fame.

“The Premier’s Book Awards is one of the ways my government recognises and celebrates the Western Australian writing industry.

“This year’s awards showcase the best in Western Australin storytelling, and I encourage everyone to support our exciting talent by delving into the captivating and engaging stories that won and were nominated.” said Premier Roger Cook who was unable to attend the awards ceremony.

The Premier extended his congratulations to writers Gail Jones and John Kinsella who were added as the 19th and 20th members of the Hall of Fame.

“I’d like to also congratulate our new Writers Hall of Fame members, Gail Jones and John Kinsella, who have been honoured for their significant achievements and lasting contributions to the Western Australian writing sector.” the Premier said in a statement.

Arts and Culture Minister David Templeman entertained the crowd of literary luminaries at the awards later saying the evening had shown the depth and wealth of talent in the state.

“Tonight was a fantastic night celebrating local literature at the State Library of Western Australia.

“Our State has a reputation for enormous creative talent and the Premier’s Book Awards and Writers Hall of Fame proves this.

“Congratulations to the winners, and all of the shortlisted authors and illustrators, for their contribution to Western Australia’s literary landscape.” Minister Templeman said.

Stephen Daisley was the winner of the evenings top award for his book A Better Place. Collecting the award, he said he was both surprised and humbled by the recognition.

Daisley’s novel, published by Text Publishing, tells the story of two twin brothers who head off to war in 1940, but only one returns.

Daisley’s first novel Traitor won the Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Fiction in 2011. Her also won thew Ockham Prize in 2015 with his novel Coming Rain.

Michael Thomas won the award for an Emerging Writer for his book The Map of William.

In an amusing and inspiring acceptance speech Thomas shared that when he retired in 2021 it was always his intention to write. After some failed attempts at a book about his career as a teacher, and then a memoir, he settled on creating a history of his family from generations past.

“I’m extremely proud this evening to accept this award. I think for me to be accepted as an emerging writer at the age of sixty-six is a privilege, and not something I ever thought possible.” Thomas shared.

Using stories of his own forebearers as inspiration Thomas created a tale focusing on fifteen-year-old William Watson who sets off from Fremantle in 1909 onboard a steamer on an exhibition to the north-west.

Albany-based author Dianne Wolfer’s Scout and the Rescue Dogs leapt to the winner’s podium in the Children’s Book of the Year category. It is described as a junior fiction novel perfect for young minds with tender souls.

Dusty Tracks by daughter and mother writing duo Marly and Linda Wells, who are based in the Northern Territory, took out the Daisy Utemorrah Award for Unpublished Indigenous Junior and Young Adult Fiction.

Kylie Howarth received the major $60,000 Western Australian Writer’s Fellowship. Howarth is an award-winning children’s book author and illustrator who was inspired to start writing to create works enjoyed by her two sons who both dyslexic.

The award ceremony can be watched online.