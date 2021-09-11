Style icon Tinky Winky spotted at New York’s Fashion Week

Style icon Tinky Winky from the Teletubbies has been spotted at a range of events at New York’s fashion week.

Donning dark sunglasses, the children’s television star took the streets of the Big Apple visiting designers and fashion influencers, including Christian Cowan and VFILES.

As the fashion world made its most anticipated return to in-person events since February 2020’s shows, Tinky Winky was an exciting and welcoming addition to the long-awaited fashion season.

Along the way the purple one stopped for selfies with lucky fans – especially those carry the star’s fashion staple – a red handbag.

The popular entertainer has a long history as a fashion influencer and LGBTIQA+ rights advocate – they were ‘wearing it purple’ year’s before it became popular.

Serving as Tinky Winky’s mentor, beloved Gen Z designer and pop culture phenomenon Christian Cowan opened up his backstage and behind-the-scenes operations to give the loveable Teletubby a first-hand sneak peek of his New York show.

“I have enjoyed welcoming Tinky Winky to his first New York Fashion Week,” Cowan said prior to his Friday evening show. “We have a lot of exciting things planned for 2022 and cannot wait to share what’s next for Tinky Winky and the Christian Cowan brand.”

Next year will be a massive year for Tinky Winky as they head off on a world tour to celebrate the Teletubbies 25th anniversary.

The colour foursome comprising Tinky Winky, Laa Laa, Dipsy and Po have had an enviable run, with none of the group breaking out for solo career during their two and half decades in the public eye.

Photos by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Teletubbies

