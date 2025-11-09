Sub Focus to bring his Circular Sound experience to Perth

In February 2026, one of electronic music’s most influential figures Sub Focus will bring his visionary live experience to Australian audiences for the first time.



Sub Focus will presents Circular Sound – described as “a groundbreaking audio-visual performance set to redefine what a drum & bass show can be.”

More than a live show, Circular Sound is an immersive experience with production designed around a custom-built moving circular lighting rig and visuals personally curated by Sub Focus. The result is described as a seamless fusion of light, sound, and motion, a performance that feels as much like an installation as it does a concert.

Earlier this year Sub Focus took his immersive Circular Sound live show on tour – selling out London’s Alexandra Palace in minutes, making his long-awaited US live debut, and delivering the first-ever drum & bass headline show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Now, in 2026, Circular Sound arrives on Australian shores including a show in Perth.

Tickets to his Ozone Reserve show are on sale now.

The tour will begin with a DJ show in Melbourne on 13th February, the following day the full Circular Sound experience is being presented in Brisbane. Sub Focus will then head to Sydney for another DJ set on 20th February, before flying over to Perth for another Circular Sound presentation on 21st February.

On 21st November, Sub Focus releases his acclaimed fourth studio album Contact – a 14-track body of work that features collaborations with Grimes, John Summit, Katy B, Fireboy DML, and IRAH. The record merges drum & bass, electro, trance, and dancehall.