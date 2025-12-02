Surrogacy legislation set to pass after months of debate

The Cook Government’s reforms to legislation around Assisted Reproduction Technology and Surrogacy are set to pass today after months of debate in parliament.

The Legislative Council looked like it had a long road ahead as it slowly worked through the legislation line by line, but the work was completed yesterday paving the way for a vote on the legislation today.

The passage of the legislation will fulfill a commitment the government made prior to the 2017 election that saw them returned to government. A failed attempt to update the legislation in 2019 saw the issue put on the backburner until the government’s third term.

Premier Roger Cook.

The bill is expected to have sufficient votes to pass with Labor, The Greens and minor parties expressing support. Labor members have been granted a conscience vote on the issue, but so far only long standing MP Kate Doust has expressed opposition to some elements of the bill.

The Liberals, One Nation and some Nationals have voiced opposition during the debate in the Legislative Council.

The new laws will make it easier for couples, including same-sex couples, to access altruistic surrogacy in Western Australia. The age a woman can act as a surrogate will be reduced from 25 to 18, and there will no longer be a requirement that she has already given birth to at least one child.

The changes will bring WA into line with other jurisdictions, including Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales, the ACT and Queensland.