Suzi Quatro returns to Perth to headline ‘BY THE C’

Rock legend Suzi Quatro will return to Perth for the BY THE C musical festival joining some of Australia’s most loved rock bands.

It’ll be the first time the event has featured an international headliner, with Quatro set to take to the stage on a bill that includes a reformed Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, and Chocolate Starfish.

Organiser John Zaccaria says the opportunity to bring an incredible international act to WA and share this live music experience is an exciting one.

“BY THE C has become such a special and iconic event around Australia,” he says. “It captures all the best parts of the Australian summer with legendary live music in the sunshine and we see fans coming back year after year. We are stoked to be returning to Perth for the second time this year and even more so that Suzi Quatro will be joining us for the ride.” Zaccaria said.

Suzi Quatro topped the Australian charts in the 1970’s with hits including Can the Can, Devil Gate Drive and Stumblin’ In. She’s toured Australian many times over the decades, but as she’s told OUTinPerth in the past, she treats every tour like it might be her last outing, giving it her all.

The return of Noiseworks is an exciting one for music fans. In the 1980s, they provided the soundtrack to every big night, with rock anthems No Lies, Take Me Back, Hot Chilli Woman, Touch, and countless others.

The original members have reformed to honour the memory of their co-founder and guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser, who passed away in 2019 after a three year battle with lung cancer. Jon Stevens, Steve Balbi, Kevin Nicol and Justin Stanley will be joined by very special guest, Jack Jones on guitar and vocals. Noiseworks won’t just be playing hits, they’ve got a new album to share too – their first since 1991.

The Angels are widely reputed for their killer live shows. With hits like Long Line, Marseille, Be With You, After the Rain, Shadow Boxer, and Mr Damage to name a few.

While Perth’s own Baby Animals burst onto the Australian scene in the 1990s with Suze DeMarchi proving that girls rock just as hard as guys. Their hits Rush You, Early Warning, and One Word have been radio staples every since.

Aussie rock doesn’t get much more powerful than The Screaming Jets. With a swag of hits such as Better, Helping Hand, Sad Song, October Grey, and Come On under their belt.

Chocolate Starfish are fronted by the enigmatic Adam Thompson, and the band is known for their high energy live performances. Their hits including Four Letter Word, Mountain, and You’re So Vain.

Mark Sunday 6th November in your diary to spend the day at Whitfords Nodes Park in Hillarys. Tickets on sale Thursday 30th June at 10.00am (Perth time) from www.ticketmaster.com.au

