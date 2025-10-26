Swan Pride Festival creates a unique space in the queer landscape

In its second year Swan Pride Festival has made its mark as a unique and special event in the queer landscape.

On Saturday afternoon and evening a diverse range of community members gathered in Stirling Gardens in Guildford for an event that include lots of food and drink choices, vendors, community groups and an constant stream of entertainment.

- Advertisement -

The fledgling festival has made carved out a niche in bringing together the LGBTIQA+ community and a wide range of multicultural organisations created a venn diagram of intersectionality that is rarely seen so prominently.

The festival has clearly created a much needed safe space for a wide range of people who maybe don’t get to go all the mainstream queer events, and has highlighted that within the City of Swan acceptance of LGBTIQA+ people is strong.

The park was filled with people enjoying a perfect Saturday afternoon, thankful that early morning rain storms had passed. They enjoyed art activities, children’s games, drag make up sessions and the occasional stilt walker passing by.

Across the day a wide range of community groups performed ranging from many different backgrounds from Indigenous dance groups, to belly dancing, Japanese drumming, and rock outfit Midnight Angel.

The official part of the day saw a succession of politicians praise the organisers for their success with the event.

City of Swan Mayor Tanya Richardson welcomed people to the event and said it was clear that the Swan Swan Pride Festival was on a trajectory that would make for an even bigger event in 2026.

“We’re pretty lucky to be able to host these events in the City of Swan and if we can bring our friends along, its going to be even better for that.”

Mayor Richardson said the city was committed to promoting diversity and inclusion and intersectionality, and congratulated the organising team on their work.

Tanya Lawrence , the member for Hasluck also praised the organising team.

“To all our rainbow community, our families, our friends and out allies, thank you for being here.” Lawrence said. “Thank you for being yourself, and thank you for fighting for inclusion, dignity and respect.”

“If any of us rights which are not shared with others, then what we have is privilege, and the rights themselves are called in to question.” the federal MP said.

Lawrence highlighted that Albanese government was delivering on a 10 year health plan that was launched in 2024.

“We know that our work is far from done. Discrimination, harassment, invisibility and exclusion continue to affect too many.” Lawrence said noting that events like Sawn Pride make a public statement about inclusion.

Steve Catania, the member for Midland, appeared representing the Attorney General Tony Butti, Multicultural Minister Hannah Beazley, and Health Minister Meredith Hamat.

“What a wonderful event.” Catania said. “It’s great to see so many people gathered here today to celebrate our LGBTIQA+ community who make an invaluable contribution to the vibrancy of our state.”

Catania said it was important to recognise the people who live at the intersection of cultural communities and the LGBTIQA+ communities.

“Many from the LGBTIQA+ backgrounds have come to Australia seeking a safer more inclusive place to call home. Their journeys are shaped by courage and resilience and often they intersect with racism, migration and potentially the challenges of being an asylum seeker or a refugee. It is important to recognise that intersecting identities and experiences deserve to be seen, heard and supported.” the MP said.

Michelle Maynard, the member for Swan Hills also spoke at the event sharing her pleasure at attending the event which she described as celebrating love, identity and community.

Maynard said the event was delivering a queer message of “Everybody belongs”.

“It is a statement that nobody in our community should ever have to hide who they are, or who they love. It’s also just a while lot fun!” Maynard said.

Dave Kelly, the member for Bassendean also spoke drawing upon his experiences as the Minister for Youth which brought him to working closely with many LGBTIQA+ groups.

Kelly said the Cook Labor government was getting to work on a long list of items relating to the LGBTIQA+ communities, highlighting that legislation to change the surrogacy act was currently progressing through the parliament.

“We’ve also committed to revising the Equal Opportunities Act, and to passing legislation to ban conversion therapy, a practice that should have no place in a modern society.” Kelly said.

“Governments can do so much when they put their shoulder to the wheel.” he added.

Representing Pride WA Gregory Helleren spoke about the mission to secure the 2030 Gay Games for Perth, with a decision on the games location expected on Monday night.

Helleren said events like Swan Pride put the stories of LGBTIQA+ people in front of bigger audiences, and they needed to grow in the future.

Jak James spoke about Blak Pride WA which was formerly known as First People’s Rainbow Mob.

James said the organisation was an Aboriginal led collective dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQIA+SB First Nations people across Western Australia.

“The organisation was founded to ensure that black queer trans sistergirl and brotherboy identities are seen, heard and respected as vital parts of community.” he shared.

James outlined how the organisation stands alongside a growing number of Indigenous organisations including Boorloo Pride WAand Taking B(l)ack the Rainbow.

Sam Gibbings, the CEO of Transfolk of WA spoke about how the need for a dedicated organisation for people who are transgender has grown over the last decade.

“Events like these aren’t just celebrations. They’re acts of resistance and resilience. They are saying that we exist, we belong and we’re not going anywhere.” Gibbings said.

As darkness fell a series of amateur and professional entertainers took to the stage to deliver comedic drag and burlesque performances, and there was also musical performances too. The evening was skilled compared by Blake Cassette.

In between the amateur drag competition and performances from more experienced performers, there was a young man from Pakistan, a country where homosexuality is still illegal, people face long jail sentences and are often harassed by the police.

Currently studying at an Western Australian university as an international student he just wanted to bring something to the proceedings, and asked to dance. In front of an enthusiastic crowd he showed off his moves and was having the time of his life, being free, being real, and being unashamedly queer.

It was an emotional moment that reminded everyone of the battles we’ve won, the challenges still be fought, and that for many people around the world, the journey has only just begin.

Lookout for the 2026 Swan Pride Festival.