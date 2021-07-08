Sydney man jailed for 20 months over Mardi Gras night assaults

Sydney man, Jesse Mackenzie, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison over the bashing of two teenage girls that occurred on the night of the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The 29 year-old man was one of three men charged over the incident. He pleaded guilty to affray according to the ABC.

Mackenzie was filmed dragging one of the girls by the hair and throwing her over a ledge in this incident that made headlines around the country. He submitted a letter to of apology to the court, but maintained that the two teenagers had “antagonised” him.

Police Prosecutor Chris Manning told Sydney’s Central Local Court that despite having many opportunities to walkaway from the situation, Mackenzie had chosen to engage in the violent behaviour.

His lawyer said he recognised the experience would have had a “terrible” impact on the victims, but also said he was very intoxicated at the time of the offense, and was dealing with ongoing substance abuse issues after losing his sister to suicide.

Magistrate Clare Faran said she accepted Mackenzie had lead a “somewhat troubled” life and his criminal record had begun when he was very young, before handing down the prison sentance.

The court also heard that at the time of the incident Mackenzie was under a community corrections order in relation to another unrelated assault on another woman.

One of his co-offenders Hong Ben Lee was handed a two-year community corrections order and will deliver 150 hours of community service. William Shepley, the third man arrested in relation to incident will be sentenced at a later date.

