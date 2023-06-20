Taylor Swift announces Sydney and Melbourne tour dates

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Taylor Swift has announced Australian dates for her The Eras Tour, with multiple dates in both Sydney and Melbourne in February 2024.

Swift will play The Melbourne MCG on 16th and 17th of February, and then head to Sydney for three shows from 23rd -25th of February.

No dates for other Australian cities have been announced. Tickets go on sale on next week.

The singer last toured Australia in 2018 with her Reputation Tour. She played a massive show at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Since that outing Swift has released four more albums Lover, Folklore, Evermore and her most recent work Midnights. The singer has also been slowly re-recording all her previous albums.

The massive tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona in March this year is currently continuing its journey across the USA. August dates have been announced for Mexico, while in November Swift will play shows in Argentina and Brazil.

Swift will play for dates in Japan from February 7-10 and is locked in to perform in Singapore from March 2-4. The tour will then head to Europe from May until July next year.

The concert is broken up into nine acts and features 44 songs from across the singer’s career. Each show two surprise songs are featured in the show, meaning every date is a little bit different.

Swift’s Sydney shows will occur during the 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras which runs from 16th February until 3rd March.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.