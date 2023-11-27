Team Perth bring fun in the sun with annual Faction Carnival

Local community sports organisation Team Perth brought their much-loved Faction Carnival event back for Pride WA’s PrideFEST 2023.

The event brings together local LGBTIQA+ sporting groups and individuals to face off with some classic school faction carnival games like Tunnelball, Passball and the infamous Flag Race.

Nedlands MLA, Katrina Stratton, also joined the celebrations, showing her support for the event while cheering from the side-lines.

This year’s tournament was in great demand and registrations filled up, so be sure to book in your spot early next year!

Images: Josh Wells

