The ABC is ready to bring Mardi Gras to the whole nation

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is set to shimmy, shake and embrace its way once again up Oxford St in Sydney, with the ABC there to capture all the colour and celebration on Saturday 1 March at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Long standing host favourites, drag icon Courtney Act and ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter are back to make sure you don’t miss a moment, with ABC’s Jeremy Fernandez and comedian Mel Buttle returning as our intrepid roving reporters.



Capturing the vibe and feel of Sydney’s biggest party, they’ll delve deep into this year’s theme of Free To Be all while strutting up and down the heritage listed parade route.

- Advertisement -

Courtney Act and Mon Schafter.

This year will be the ABC’s fourth Mardi Gras Parade broadcast, with more than 12,000 participants expected to march and dance up Oxford Street for one of the biggest LQBTQIA+ evening extravaganzas in the world.

ABC’s Head of Arts, Music and Events, Kath Earle, said the ABC’s coverage would take the celebrations to all Australians.



“Through ABC TV and ABC iview’s live broadcast all Australians have the opportunity to take part in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and celebrate Australia’s beautiful LGBTQIA+ community.

“We are proud supporters of the queer community and sharing their stories across all our platforms is incredibly important to us’.

Triple j’s Latifa Tee will also be hosting triple j’s Mardi Gras party, bringing you the best queer anthems to soundtrack the big event.

From Monday 17 February, ABCQueer will launch a new four-part series, OK Boomer, OK Zoomer on ABC iview and YouTube. Teaming a young queer person with an older queer person, this cross generational series will ask the question “what would your life be like in a different time?”.

Celebrate a night to remember across ABC TV, ABC iview and ABC Socials and discover a range of LQBTQIA+ content on ABC iview now.