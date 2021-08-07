The Better Together Conference is heading to Queensland in 2022

Better Together 2022, Australia’s 5th national LGBTIQ+ conference, will be held in far-north Queensland for the first time on 14-15 January 2022.

The conference from The Equality Project aims to facilitate conversations about LGBTIQ+ rights in Australia, and share our ideas and experiences and build bridges between diverse communities.

The conference will be followed by 3 days of training events in Port Douglas on 17-19 January to coincide with the start of the Hot & Steamy Festival from 20-23 January.

Organisers are now calling for people to propose sessions for the conference.

The Equality Project will also be heading to Perth in November to deliver their Creating Change workshop. The 1-day event is an intensive in-person training that builds on the core skills, knowledge and techniques of today’s LGBTIQ+ advocate or change maker to effect positive social and cultural change.

The program is designed to assist advocates, change makers and emerging leaders and allies in the LGBTIQA+ community.

Read Colin Longworth’s report on the 2021 conference.

