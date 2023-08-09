‘The Boys in the Band’ and ‘Cruising’ director William Friedkin dies

Director William Friedkin has passed away aged 87. He won an Oscar for his directing of The French Connection, and also created the iconic suspense horror film The Exorcist, but he was also responsible for some iconic and controversial LGBTIQA+ related films too.

The Boys in the Band, released in 1970, was a groundbreaking film that explores the lives and struggles of a group of gay men during a birthday party in New York City. Friedkin’s empathetic approach to storytelling allowed him to delve deep into the characters’ emotions and vulnerabilities, capturing their complexities with authenticity.

The film not only marked a significant moment in LGBTQ+ cinema by offering a rare glimpse into gay lives but also showcased Friedkin’s sensitivity in portraying the human experience. Mart Crowley’s acclaimed play was made into a film a second time in 2020 by director Joe Mantello.

In contrast, Cruising, released in 1980, took audiences on a darker journey into the gritty world of the New York City leather bar scene as a young detective goes undercover to catch a serial killer targeting gay men. Al Pacino starred as officer Steve Burns the undercover officer.

This controversial film pushed boundaries with its explicit content and portrayal of the underground gay subculture. Friedkin’s gritty visual style and skillful use of tension create an atmosphere of unease, effectively immersing the audience in the protagonist’s harrowing investigation.

The film faced protests from the gay community in New York and over a thousand people marched through the streets of the East Village objecting to the film’s production and the negative portrayal of the gay community. Through out production people blew air horns, reflected light via mirrors to disrupt the films lighting, and played loud music when the crew were filming. As a result much of the film had to be dubbed in post-production.

During the post-production of the film a significant amount of footage that reportedly showed graphic sexual activity in the gay club depicted in the film was cut. Years later when Friedkin wanted to make an extended cut for the DVD release of the movie he discovered that the footage had been destroyed.

In the years following the film’s release it was suggested on several occasions that violent attacks against members of the LGBTIQA+ communities had been inspired by the film.

The film is however credited with inspiring works by photographer Robert Mapplethorpe and in 2013 filmmaker Travis Mathews and James Franco created Interior. Leather Bar a docufiction format film which images filmmakers attempting to recreate 40 minutes of lost footage from Cruising.

Friedkin’s long career also saw him have success with 1971’s action thriller The French Connection starring Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider and Fernando Rey. While 1973’s supernatural horror film The Exorcist made stars out of Ellen Burstyn and Max von Sydow.

