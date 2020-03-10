The countdown is on for Season 8 of prison drama ‘Wentworth’

Foxtel have announced when the next season of Wentworth will be hitting our screens and fans can start counting down until June 2020 to find out what happens next in the long running prison drama.

The premiere of the eighth season of Australia’s longest running one hour drama series in June 2020 will coincide with a major fan event – Wentworth Con.

Wentworth Con will bring its one of a kind experience to Australian fans of Wentworth in Melbourne on June 13-14, 2020.

Fans will have the chance to meet and interact with the stars of Wentworth with panels, audience Q&A, photo ops, autograph signing sessions, and more. Wentworth Con is the first official fan convention event dedicated to Foxtel’s award winning Australian drama.

The cast for season 8 see some well-known characters returning to the show alongside some new faces.

It will include Leah Purcell (Rita Connors), Pamela Rabe (Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson), Kate Atkinson (Vera Bennett), Katrina Milosevic (Sue ‘Boomer’ Jenkins), Robbie Magasiva (Will Jackson), Kate Jenkinson (Allie Novak), Bernard Curry (Jake Stewart) , Rarriwuy Hick (Ruby Mitchell), Susie Porter (Marie Winter) along with new cast members Kate Box (Lou Kelly), Jane Hall (Ann Reynolds), Zoe Terakes (Rebel ‘Reb’ Keane) and support cast Jacquie Brennan (Linda Miles) and David de Lautour (Dr. Greg Miller).

Foxtel also announced that Prisoner heritage character, Judy Bryant will enter Wentworth. Vivienne Awosoga (Neighbours, The Time of Our Lives, Peter Rabbit 2) joins the cast for the new season.

In the original Prisoner series which Wentworth is based on Judy Bryant was a woman who deliberately got herself arrested because she believed her girlfriend who was already in prison was having a relationship with another inmate. The original character was played by Betty Bobbitt.

For updates and further information for Wentworth Con Melbourne visit wentworthcon.com/Melbourne.

OIP Staff, image: Narelle Portanier