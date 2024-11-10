Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

The first Fremantle Pride event brings the rainbows to the Port City

News

The City of Fremantle celebrated Pride with the first ever Fremantle Pride event which saw market stalls, community groups and entertainers front and centre.

Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge opened the event saying she was proud to be supporting an initiative that had been lead by local community members.

“The best thing we can do is support things that come from our communirt because they resonate with everyone.” the mayor said.

“It’s the important lesson to learn in local government, you can do what you like, but listening to your community is the number one thing.” Fitzhardinge said.

The mayor noted that the city had recently siged off on a new youth strategy and a strategic community plan, and both put a high priority on supporting diversity.

Mayor Fitzhardinge also said it was essential to ackknowledge the LGBTIQA+ activists and community members who had “paved the way” and brought soociety to a place where the local LGBTIQA+ community was being celebrated.

“It’s a long histry of struggle but also celebration.” the mayor said, noting that activism is central to the values of the city.

Online radio station Youth Jam were part of the action, while LGBTIQA+ owned business Fit Bomb were also showcasing their services.

Community groups including PFLAG, Transfolk WA, Dykes on Bikes and St Pats were also on hand to talk about their organisations.

Check out the photos from the big day.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

