The hilarious ‘The Play That goes Wrong’ is coming back

The hilarious The Play That Goes Wrong is returning to Australia later this year, and we can honestly say it’s one of the funniest things we’ve ever watched on stage.

The hit British production was previous in Perth in 2017 and back then we said, “there was hardly a moment where the theatre wasn’t filled with cacophonous laughter” and described it as “an incredibly silly and incredibly brilliant farce – an absolute must-see comedy.”

Even thinking back to it years later, we can’t help to start giggling.

Jonathan Sayer, Greg Tannahill, Henry Lewis, Dave Hearn, Charlie Russell from the original West End cast. Photo by Alastair Muir.





The show will be touring Australia later this year and will take up residence at The Regal Theatre from 7th 16th November.

Sydney audiences will be able to get their dose of laughter from 19th June – 3rd August with the show playing at the Sydney Opera House. It’ll move to the Gold Coast before taking in Toowoomba, Newcastle, Melbourne Port Macquarie, Canberra and finally Perth.

The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Duchess Theatre, London in September 2014, and this year celebrates its 10th year in the West End.

The production shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion Theatre with only four paying customers and has now been performed to over 3.5 million people around the world in every continent except Antarctica.

Sydney Opera House

19 June – 3 August 2025

HoTA, Gold Coast

6 – 10 August 2025

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

12 – 15 August 2025

Civic Theatre, Newcastle

19 – 31 August 2025

Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne

3 – 28 September 2025

Glasshouse, Port Macquarie

23 – 25 October 2025

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

29 October – 2 November 2025

Regal Theatre, Perth

7 – 16 November 2025

Get tickets and further info at www.playgoeswrong.com