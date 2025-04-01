Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

The hilarious ‘The Play That goes Wrong’ is coming back

News

The hilarious The Play That Goes Wrong is returning to Australia later this year, and we can honestly say it’s one of the funniest things we’ve ever watched on stage.

The hit British production was previous in Perth in 2017 and back then we said, “there was hardly a moment where the theatre wasn’t filled with cacophonous laughter” and described it as “an incredibly silly and incredibly brilliant farce – an absolute must-see comedy.”

- Advertisement -

Even thinking back to it years later, we can’t help to start giggling.

Jonathan Sayer, Greg Tannahill, Henry Lewis, Dave Hearn, Charlie Russell from the original West End cast. Photo by Alastair Muir.

The show will be touring Australia later this year and will take up residence at The Regal Theatre from 7th 16th November.

Sydney audiences will be able to get their dose of laughter from 19th June – 3rd August with the show playing at the Sydney Opera House. It’ll move to the Gold Coast before taking in Toowoomba, Newcastle, Melbourne Port Macquarie, Canberra and finally Perth.

The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Duchess Theatre, London in September 2014, and this year celebrates its 10th year in the West End.

The production shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion Theatre with only four paying customers and has now been performed to over 3.5 million people around the world in every continent except Antarctica.

Tour Dates

Sydney Opera House
19 June – 3 August 2025

HoTA, Gold Coast
6 – 10 August 2025

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
12 – 15 August 2025

Civic Theatre, Newcastle
19 – 31 August 2025

Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne
3 – 28 September 2025

Glasshouse, Port Macquarie
23 – 25 October 2025

Canberra Theatre, Canberra
29 October – 2 November 2025

Regal Theatre, Perth
7 – 16 November 2025

Get tickets and further info at www.playgoeswrong.com

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Legendary DJ Walter Gibbons was born in 1954

0
He made his mark in NYC in the 1970s.
News

New tool to help people experiencing homelessness

0
Find My Way has been launched and provides a portal to essential services.
Culture

Ricky Martin leaves the west coast off his tour itinerary

0
If you want to see the Latin superstar book a ticket to the east.
Culture

Bangarra Dance Theatre will return to Perth this July

0
The dance company will return to WA for shows in Perth and Albany.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Legendary DJ Walter Gibbons was born in 1954

0
He made his mark in NYC in the 1970s.
News

New tool to help people experiencing homelessness

0
Find My Way has been launched and provides a portal to essential services.
Culture

Ricky Martin leaves the west coast off his tour itinerary

0
If you want to see the Latin superstar book a ticket to the east.
Culture

Bangarra Dance Theatre will return to Perth this July

0
The dance company will return to WA for shows in Perth and Albany.
News

Dani Laidley reveals she’s been diagnosed with rare brain tumour

0
"When you say brain tumour it’s like getting hit over the head with a sledgehammer.” Laidley said of the moment she was diagnosed.

On This Gay Day | Legendary DJ Walter Gibbons was born in 1954

OUTinPerth -
He made his mark in NYC in the 1970s.
Read more

New tool to help people experiencing homelessness

OUTinPerth -
Find My Way has been launched and provides a portal to essential services.
Read more

Ricky Martin leaves the west coast off his tour itinerary

Graeme Watson -
If you want to see the Latin superstar book a ticket to the east.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture