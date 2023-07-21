The Human League announce second Perth show

They may be famous for singing “Don’t you want me baby?” but it turns out Perth really want to see The Human League in 2024.

The band has announced they’ll play a second show at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday 13th March 2024, the day before their previously announced date.

The tour will see the band playing their iconic Dare album in full alongside their many other hits. he apex of 80s synth-pop, Dare contained four hit singles, including the synth pop masterpiece Don’t You Want Me, Love Action, The Sound of The Crowd and Open Your Heart.

Rolling Stone magazine ranks Dare in the top 100 albums of the 1980s, describing it as “an alluring synthesizer-soaked brand of rock, most remembered for its slick synthesizers, drum machines, dance rhythms and palatable pop”.

When Dare was first released Countdown host Molly Meldrum declared it was as good as all the albums by The Beatles, Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and the best albums by Pink Floyd and The Beach Boys. The claim drew a lot of flack but it’s one Molly stands by to this day.

This will be the band’s first Australia shows since they supported Culture Club in 2017.

Human League’s Australian tour will kick off in Brisbane on 6th March 2024 with a show at the Fortitude Music Hall, before heading to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Friday 8th March, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Saturday 9th March, Adelaide’s AEC Theatre on Monday 11th March, before wrapping up at the Astor Theatre in Perth on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th March.

