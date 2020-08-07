The Mace Francis Orchestra celebrate 15 years with two big band shows

Fourteen of Perth’s finest musicians are celebrating 15 years of original Australian jazz music and togetherness as a big band with two birthday shows on Thursday 20th August and 22nd October at The Goodwill Club – downstairs at The Rechabite, Northbridge at 7:30pm.

From modern swing through to raucous rock, the joint is always jumpin’ at a Mace Francis Orchestra (MFO) show with compelling tunes in the style of the great modern big bands and a live sound that’s been honed performing at jazz festivals and clubs across the country.

Composer and arranger, Mace Francis leads the 14-piece ensemble, made up of the who’s who of Perth’s jazz scene, plus Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) students and WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) members.

Their swirly saxophones, bold brass, and a driving rhythm section get audiences up and swingin’ as they delve into music from the vault including all the hits, (misses), and new pieces.

Since forming in 2005, MFO has also commissioned over 40 new works from Australian and international composers and released seven albums of original music, live recordings and reinterpretation of classic jazz standards.

Mace Francis said that keeping the band together for this long and playing regularly, has been the most rewarding musical project he’s produced.

“I’m super proud of this band and what we have accomplished over 15 years, and I’m honoured to share the experience with these great musicians,” he says. “I still get very nervous bringing in new music and I still can’t believe they agree to play it!

“Having my own big band is a dream come true and all the hard work that goes into composing the music and organising rehearsals and gigs all washes away as soon as we play, and I get to stand in front of all that sound.

“I’m also very grateful that some of the original members are still in the band and will be on stage for these celebrations – Ricki Malet, Ben Collins, Mark Sprogowski, Catherine Noblet and Greg Brenton.”

The show has limited capacity, so get your tickets quick.

TICKET INFORMATION

SHOW #1

Date: Thursday, 20 August, 7:30pm

Venue: Goodwill Club – The Rechabite

Address: 224 William Street, Northbridge WA 6003

Price: $17.29 + BF

Click here for tickets

SHOW #2

Date: Thursday, 22 October, 7:30pm

Venue: Goodwill Club – The Rechabite

Address: 224 William Street, Northbridge WA 6003

Price: $17.29 + BF

Click here for tickets

