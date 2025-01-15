The Village People set to perform as part of Donald Trump’s inauguration

The Village People have confirmed that they’re set to be part of the inauguration celebrations for US President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign has regularly used the band’s 70’s hit YMCA and Macho Man at campaign events in recent years making the band’s music synonymous with the Republican politician.

Band leader Victor Willis has said that even though the band was not supportive of the Trump campaign their music would have the power to unite the country.

“We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” Willis said in a social media post.

“Our song YMCA is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost.

“Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why Village People will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

Village People singer Victor Willis.

The band touring the world today though are not the same outfit that entertained crowds for decades.

Willis was the bands original singer and co-wrote many of their big hits, but he quit the band prior to them filming You Can’t Stop the Music in 1980. Ray Simpson took over the role of the lead singer and motorcycle cop.

Willis returned to deliver some vocals on one of the bands lesser known mid-80s albums but largely had nothing to with the band for decades.

In 2017 a copyright dispute over the band’s name and image saw Willis take over control of the band, replacing the five other members who’d entertained audiences for decades with new performers as the construction worker, soldier, American Indian, biker and cowboy.

OUTinPerth caught the new version of the band when they performed in WA shortly after their formation, and they were terrible.

In December Victor Willis announced any media outlets who suggest the band’s song YMCA is a gay anthem or has a gay subtext will face legal action.

The US Presidential Inauguration will take place on Monday January 20th, due to the time differences in Western Australia it will be 1am on January 21st.

Country singer Carrie Underwood will sing America the Beautiful while the national anthem will be sung by Christoper Macchio. President Trump will be sworn into office by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts.

The Village People’s performance is likely to be at one of the many balls or concerts held in the lead up to, and following, the swearing in ceremony.

The band recently released the title track from their forthcoming album Goddess of Love. Their last release was a 2018 Christmas album. Prior to that the band have had nine albums but had not released any new music since 1985.