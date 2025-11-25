Search
Theatrical version of ‘Steel Magnolias’ to tour Australia in 2026

Culture

The film Steel Magnolias has always been a queer favourite, so much southern drama! In 2026 fans will get the chance to see the story centred around a group of women in Louisiana on stage.

The iconic story that made us laugh, cry, and fall in love with six extraordinary women is back — live on stage in a dazzling new Australian production. Written by Robert Harling, the timeless tale of Steel Magnolias will come alive under the direction of Lee Lewis and a cast of six powerhouse actors.

The show will tour to QPAC, Brisbane from April 2026, Theatre Royal Sydney in May 2026, Wollongong and Canberra in June 2026, His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth in July 2026 and Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre from July 2026.

Step inside Truvy’s beauty salon, the heart of a small Southern town, where local women share their joys, struggles and a little neighbourly gossip. From weddings and babies to divorces and funerals, they face life’s highs and lows with humour, courage and impeccably styled hair. When tragedy strikes, it’s in these familiar walls that they find comfort, support and the unbreakable bonds of friendship that carry them through.

“Following our recent tours of The Woman in Black, Shirley Valentine and The 39 Steps, we’re thrilled to bring Steel Magnolias to Australian audiences,” said producers Neil Gooding and Alex Woodward. “The fierce, funny and resilient friendships in the story have always inspired us. It’s a privilege to work with Lee Lewis again, whose direction of Shirley Valentine we so admired, and to bring the heart, humour and spirit of Steel Magnolias to the stage with a stellar ensemble of Australia’s most exceptional talent.”

Steel Magnolias originally opened in Australia at the York Theatre at Sydney’s Seymour Centre in May 1988 and toured to Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre, featuring a cast which included Maggie Dence, Nancye Hayes, Melissa Jaffer, Genevieve Lemon, Pat McDonald and Nicole Kidman making her professional stage debut. The 2026 Australian tour cast will be announced in coming months.

The play was first performed in 1987 in New York and the famous film adaptation followed soon after. The film version boasted an impressive cast with Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Dolly Parton, and Daryl Hannah. Roberts filmed the movie just before getting her big break in Pretty Woman.

The Perth season will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from 7th to 18th July 2026 and tickets are on sale now.

