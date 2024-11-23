Think I better dance now! OUTdance celebrate Pride

Local community group OUTdance welcomed potential new members with their ‘Come and Try Night’ for PrideFEST.

The long running community group meets every week and explores dance from line dancing to ballroom, and everyone welcome to join in no matter what your level of past experience or skill is.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday night there was a big turn out for their give-it-a-go experience which started with some fun line dances including the Nutbush and a simple Bossa nova combination.

A mountain of fun was had and the more experienced members of OUTdance were on hand to give helpful tips to those taking to the dancefloor for the first time, or maybe the first time in a long time.

What we loved about this event is it attracted an intergenerational crowd and people of all ages were taking part.

OUTdance always have great events, and they’ve got a fundraiser dance party coming up in Janaury.

The Summer Lovin Dance Night is on Saturday 18th January at Mt Hawthorn Community Hall on Scarborough Beach Road.

Mark the date in your diary, grabs some tickets and head down to dance the night away.

Perth’s only LGBTIQ dancing group. OUTdance has been running successfully in the community since 2001 and holds dance classes each week as well as social events for the LGBTIQ community.

OUTdance is managed by LGBTIQ volunteers and offers a great opportunity to meet new people while you learn how to dance in a safe, relaxed environment.



You don’t need to bring a partner, couples and singles are welcome. Dances include Cha Cha, Barn Dance, Disco Madison, Evening Three Step, Jive, Merrilyn, Progressive Jive, Quickstep, Samba, Square Rumba, Slow Rhythm, Tango and a selection of Line dances to mention just a few!

Their classes are currently held every Tuesday night from 7:00pm – 9:00pm, and you can find all their details on the Community Listings page.