Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

This year WA Mental Health Week will celebrate empowering communities

Community

WA Mental Health Week is held from the 4th to 11th October this year and in 2025 will embrace the theme of “Empowering Communities, Thriving Workforces is all about power.”

The theme encapsulates having the power to take charge of your own mental health journey and recovery, plus Having the power to support yourself and find purpose through meaningful employment.

- Advertisement -

Additionally it’s about having the power to support others within their community, to stay mentally healthy.

The week of celebrations, education and advocacy is a time to strengthen our understanding of the interconnectedness between mental health, employment opportunities and the power of communities.

The week’s activities will begin in Albany with a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

In partnership with headspace Albany, you’re invited to join us on Friday 3 October at Town Square, Albany for this annual event.

For 10 years, this event has been reducing the stigma associated with the language around mental health.  The group chose its name to help reclaim the word ‘mad’, turning it into a positive association with fun, strength and pride in celebrating mental wellbeing.

So dress up in your most whimsical Mad Hatter-inspired outfit and enjoy a day of live entertainment, free activities and community stalls.

Keep up to date with all the Mental Health Week news.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Tasmania decriminalised homosexuality in 1997

0
Australia's journey to decriminalisation was a slow process.
News

British soccer player given whopping suspension for on pitch gay slur

0
It's not the first time he's been accused of using gay slurs during a game.
News

Which WA seats will be in focus on election night

0
All eyes will be on Tangney, Curtin, Moore, Canning and other WA seats once counting gets underway.
Community

And then they were two, Auckland drops out of Gay Games bid

0
Auckland has withdrawn its bid to host the 2030...

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Tasmania decriminalised homosexuality in 1997

0
Australia's journey to decriminalisation was a slow process.
News

British soccer player given whopping suspension for on pitch gay slur

0
It's not the first time he's been accused of using gay slurs during a game.
News

Which WA seats will be in focus on election night

0
All eyes will be on Tangney, Curtin, Moore, Canning and other WA seats once counting gets underway.
Community

And then they were two, Auckland drops out of Gay Games bid

0
Auckland has withdrawn its bid to host the 2030...
Culture

Tinā, the debut feature from Miki Magasiva is a love letter to all Pacifika mothers

0
The film has a special opening night event at Luna Leederville.

On This Gay Day | Tasmania decriminalised homosexuality in 1997

OUTinPerth -
Australia's journey to decriminalisation was a slow process.
Read more

British soccer player given whopping suspension for on pitch gay slur

OUTinPerth -
It's not the first time he's been accused of using gay slurs during a game.
Read more

Which WA seats will be in focus on election night

Graeme Watson -
All eyes will be on Tangney, Curtin, Moore, Canning and other WA seats once counting gets underway.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture