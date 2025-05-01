This year WA Mental Health Week will celebrate empowering communities

WA Mental Health Week is held from the 4th to 11th October this year and in 2025 will embrace the theme of “Empowering Communities, Thriving Workforces is all about power.”

The theme encapsulates having the power to take charge of your own mental health journey and recovery, plus Having the power to support yourself and find purpose through meaningful employment.

- Advertisement -

Additionally it’s about having the power to support others within their community, to stay mentally healthy.

The week of celebrations, education and advocacy is a time to strengthen our understanding of the interconnectedness between mental health, employment opportunities and the power of communities.

The week’s activities will begin in Albany with a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.



In partnership with headspace Albany, you’re invited to join us on Friday 3 October at Town Square, Albany for this annual event.

For 10 years, this event has been reducing the stigma associated with the language around mental health. The group chose its name to help reclaim the word ‘mad’, turning it into a positive association with fun, strength and pride in celebrating mental wellbeing.

So dress up in your most whimsical Mad Hatter-inspired outfit and enjoy a day of live entertainment, free activities and community stalls.

Keep up to date with all the Mental Health Week news.