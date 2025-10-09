Thorne Harbour Health CEO Simon Ruth to step down

After 12 years of leading Victorian organisation Thorne Harbour Health, CEO Simon Ruth will be stepping down next month.

During his tenue the organisation has rebranded from being the Victorian AIDS Council (VAC) and expanded it’s services to cover a wide range of LGBTIQA+ health areas.

“I have loved working at Thorne Harbour Health, and it has been an honour to lead the organisation,” Ruth said in a statement. “When I came to VAC in 2013, I had no idea how meaningful this work would become for me and how I would embrace our cause.”

Simon Ruth.

Under Ruth’s watch the organisation has dramatically increased the scope of services it offers and extended its reach into regional communities in Victoria. They also began offering services in South Australia.

“I am deeply grateful for the support, dedication, and collaboration I have had for the past 12 years from countless individuals I have had the privilege of working with,” Ruth said. “Furthermore, I am grateful for the trust and support from the communities we serve as we navigated some incredible challenges. My confidence in Thorne Harbour Health’s future remains unwavering.”

Thorne Harbour Health President Janet Jukes OAM praised Ruth’s leadership and legacy.

“When you step back to look at how far the organisation has come in the time that Simon has been CEO, it’s quite remarkable,” Jukes said. “The reach and impact of our programs and services has grown outside of Melbourne to improve the health and wellbeing of countless individuals across Victoria, South Australia, and beyond.”

While the organisation has already commenced recruitment for its next CEO, Ruth’s immediate successor will be familiar: former Director of Services Kent Burgess will return as interim CEO.

For his next role Ruth has signed on to lead wayss, an organisation supporting people at risk of or experiencing family violence, housing insecurity or homelessness.