Timothée Chalamet sends up Troye Sivan during SNL appearance

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Actor Timothée Chalamet has had some fun doing an impression of Perth’s Troye Sivan during his appearance on US comedy show Saturday Night Live.

It was the actor second time hosting the iconic show and in one of the skits he performed he did an on-point impression of Sivan recreating the dance moves from his Something Got Me Started video.

The clip features cast member Sarah Sherman playing a women named Kayla who is visiting a hospital to report she’s being visited by a “sleep demon”. Her doctor plated by Bowen Yang attempts to discover more about her ailment by triggering the hallucination.

Chalamet appears wearing a tight top and loose pants, begins dancing and later flashes his red undies, leading Kayla to ask if he is indeed a “sleep demon”.

“No, not quite, girlie,” he answers. “I’m an Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star and model, turned HBO actor Troye Sivan, being played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent. Bye, diva!”

Watch the comical interaction below.

You know you’ve made it when they start making parodies of you. Sivan appears to have taken the jibing in good spirits; he’s changed his Instagram profile picture to an image of Chalamet pretending to be him.

Chalamet was appearing on the show to promote his new movie Wonka which shares the origin story of the character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.