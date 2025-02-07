Search
TIN teams up with Le Fil for new remix of ‘Serotonin’

Culture

TIN starts the new year with a bang releasing a remix of single Serotonin with fellow pop artist, Le Fil. You may recognise Le Fil as he boasts being alumni of not just RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, but also Canada Vs. The World.

An addictive dance-pop track, Serotonin has the two come together to sing of temptation and lust. But this was not the first time the two have worked together.

“I first saw Le Fil perform in 2017 and was completely in awe. When he agreed to be in my music video for a song called Stung in 2021, I was super nervous. From there we became friends and when I proposed that he feature on Serotonin, the collaboration felt natural.” TIN said.

TIN and Le Fil.

Le Fil is a singer songwriter through and through and has worked with producers such as Frankmusik and more recently, Lostchild who just so happens to be TIN’s other half. With songs like 24/7, Splash Zone and Break this Cycle, he exudes electro-pop goodness while creating representation for queer Asian men.

Something that he and TIN are passionate about.

“I loved working with TIN. It’s so powerful having two strong gay Asian guys sing about queer romances in a bold and unapologetic way.” Le Fil said of their new collaboration.

Take a listen to the tune!



